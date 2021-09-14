Logistics Firm GEODIS Offers Biofuel Bunker Freight Carbon Offsets

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Biofuel bunker demand is growing as shipping firms seek to reduce their carbon footprint. File Image / Pixabay

Logistics firm GEODIS is set to offer its customers the possibility of offsetting the carbon emissions from their shipments with the use of biofuel bunkers.

The firm already offers the service to its road freight customers, and is now extending that service to marine and air shipments, it said in a statement on its website earlier this month.

The company's customers will be able to offset up to 100% of their carbon emissions.

The biofuels the company is using are derived from food and agricultural waste, mostly used cooking oil.

"The development of biofuel is one of the strategic paths being pursued by GEODIS to meet the challenge of carbon neutrality," Marie-Christine Lombard, CEO of GEODIS, said in the statement.

"With these new solutions for air and sea freight, we offer our customers an additional way to decarbonize their entire supply chain."