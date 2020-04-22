Hapag-Lloyd Joins Maersk in Completing IMO 2030 Target a Decade Early

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Hapag-Lloyd has become the second major container line to announce it has met the IMO 2030 target on reducing carbon dioxide emissions a decade ahead of schedule.

Hapag-Lloyd's specific carbon dioxide emissions have dropped by about 50% since 2008 to 40.22 grams per TEU-kilometre, the compaby said in its sustainability report for 2019, published Wednesday.

The International Maritime Organization's initial strategy on the reduction of greenhouse gases envisages a cut of at least 40% from 2008's levels to shipping's carbon dioxide emissions per transport work by 2030, and a cut of at least 50% to the industry's total greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

In February Denmark's AP Moller-Maersk, the owner of the world's largest shipping company, announced it had reduced its relative carbon dioxide emissions by 41.8% compared with a 2008 baseline.

As more companies come out with figures showing they have already met the 2030 target, there may be pressure to toughen it in the run-up to the IMO's review of its initial strategy in 2023.