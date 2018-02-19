Cockett Announces Raft of Additions to Global Commercial Teams

Cockett adds 19 staff across various global locations. File Image / Pixabay

Cockett Group (Cockett) today announced a raft of additions to its global commercial teams in the Americas, Europe, Middle East and Asia.

The additions are as follows:

U.A.E. - DUBAI - Jonalyn Diaz, Ahmad Waqar, Emad Alrifai, Aleksandra Bumbu, Katerina Dontu, Amyn Haider, Anish Polson

GREECE - ATHENS - Spiros Stamou

INDIA - MUMBAI - Deepak Jadhav, Bhavin Sanghavi, Ronny Theroth

NETHERLANDS - ROTTERDAM - Gordon van de Brugge, Richard Wagenaar

SINGAPORE - Daniel – Kua Soon Hao, Mike – Lim Wee Guan, James – Lee Kok Siang

TURKEY - ISTANBUL - Derya Senturk

UK - LONDON - Nicholas Hughes

USA - WEST PALM BEACH - Sergi Calls-Molinero

"We are delighted to add further talent to our professional team globally and continue to strengthen our customer offering," Cem Saral, Group Chief Executive Officer for Cockett Group.

Headquartered in Dubai-UAE, Cockett has 15 offices and reports it trades in excess of 7 million metric tonnes per annum.