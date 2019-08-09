Dan-Bunkering Promotion at Shanghai Office

Yong Geng. Image credit/Dan-Bunkering.

Dan-Bunkering staff member Yong Geng has been promoted to senior trader.

Geng, who moved to Shanghai in 2015, has been with the company since 2012.

Initially, Geng was located at the Danish bunkering company's headquarters in Middelfart, Denmark.

"During his entire employment with Dan-Bunkering demonstrated excellent trading skills as well as professional and personal development, thus a senior title is very well deserved," the company said in a statement.

Contact details:​​​

Phone +86 21 6135 2705​​​​​

Mobile +86 136 6186 5508​​​​​

Email and Skype for Business:

yog@dan-bunkering.com