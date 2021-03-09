Stena Bulk Reveals Modular Hybrid Bulk Carrier Design

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Stena believes it could put an InfinityMAX ship on the water by 2035. Image Credit: Stena Bulk

Shipping company Stena Bulk has unveiled the design for a hybrid bulk carrier with modular compartments to carry multiple cargo types at once.

The InfinityMAX concept is designed to run on a combination of hydrogen and wind power, and is fitted with standardised modular cargo units that can carry dry bulk, liquid bulk or liquefied gas products.

"Each of the InfinityMAX's modular cargo units are designed to be totally self-sufficient in terms of their energy use, with wind turbines and solar panels generating all the electricity needed for internal systems," the company said in a statement on its website on Monday.

"The modular units have also been designed to be able to be dropped off outside of ports and picked up by tugs, avoiding congestion and reducing call times dramatically."

The vessel is also designed to be semi-autonomous.

"With the right level of matured technologies, Stena Bulk believes that an InfinityMAX vessel could come into service between 2030 and 2035," the company said.

"To achieve this, a strengthened and sustained collaborative spirit between industry and technology leaders is a necessity in the coming years."