New Carbon Offset Advice Service for Shipowners

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Shipping: legislation. File Image / Pixabay.

Shipbroker Ifchor and carbon offsetting specialist Clear Blue Markets have set up an advisory service for shipowners.

Ifchor ClearBlue Oeans can help firms get to grips with changing legislation, locate emissions offsets and generally advise on carbon offset issues.

The service can "advise on the evolving regulatory environment, helping [shipowners] prepare for future compliance under mandatory carbon-pricing regimes or guide on policy and legislation for funding and development of more permanent carbon reduction solutions for the shipping industry", Ifchor said.

Nicolas Girod, a director at ClearBlue Markets, said the new service could "help clients to better understand the carbon market, looking at price drivers, different trading approaches as well as build carbon pricing compliance strategies, develop offset projects and provide instant updates on significant market developments and changes to carbon prices".