Monjasa Adds Six New Trainees
Tuesday September 24, 2019
New Trainees in the Monjasa Oil & Shipping Trainees (MOST) programme. Image Credit: Monjasa
Monjasa says it has added six more shipping professionals to its Monjasa Oil & Shipping Trainees (MOST) programme.
The supplier said the six were narrowed down from hundreds of applicants.
The trainees will now embark on two years of hands-on experience and academic learning, rotating among Monjasa's offices in Dubai, Denmark, Singapore and Panama.
"We find that a programme tailored to the growing complexity and shifting industry regulations is the best way to educate future bunker traders and operators," says Monjasa.
With the new additions, Monjasa now has a total of 12 trainees enrolled in its MOST programme.
The new trainees are:
- Bunker Trader, Vijay Subramanian, Dubai
- Bunker Trader, Jonas Andersen – Denmark
- Operator, Jeppe Henriksen – Denmark
- Bunker Trader, Magnus Nørager Poulsen – Denmark
- Bunker Trader, Darren Lim – Singapore
- Bunker Trader, Dean Williams – Stamford