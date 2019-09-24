Monjasa Adds Six New Trainees

New Trainees in the Monjasa Oil & Shipping Trainees (MOST) programme. Image Credit: Monjasa

Monjasa says it has added six more shipping professionals to its Monjasa Oil & Shipping Trainees (MOST) programme.

The supplier said the six were narrowed down from hundreds of applicants.

The trainees will now embark on two years of hands-on experience and academic learning, rotating among Monjasa's offices in Dubai, Denmark, Singapore and Panama.

"We find that a programme tailored to the growing complexity and shifting industry regulations is the best way to educate future bunker traders and operators," says Monjasa.

With the new additions, Monjasa now has a total of 12 trainees enrolled in its MOST programme.

The new trainees are: