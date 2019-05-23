DFDS Looks to Boost its Bunkering Transparency

Thomas Mørk, VP and head of Technical Organisation

Danish shipowner DFDS says it is looking to increase the transparency of its bunkering activity by partnering with BunkerTrust, a service that allows buyers to rate suppliers.

“We expect that BunkerTrust will assist us in creating the much-needed transparency in the bunkers industry and provide valuable insights into how DFDS can improve its overall bunkering process,” says Thomas Mørk, VP and head of Technical Organisation.

BunkerTrust allows a ship’s chief engineer rate the supply on quantitative measures, such as quality, quantity, and timing, as well as subjectively on the overall experience after the bunker operation

Launched in 2017, some 250 ships from 23 shipowners currently use the service.