Box Shipping Players Call for More Innovation in Low-Emission Technology

Box shipping players want more innovation in low-emission technology. File Image / Pixabay

BSR's Clean Cargo Working Group (Clean Cargo), who represents 22 ocean carriers and represents 85% of ocean containerized shipping and industry customers, wants more innovation in low-emission technology.

The call comes as the group says CO2 emissions in 2017 continued to fall, with average CO2 emissions per container per kilometer for global ocean transportation routes down 1% from 2016 to 2017.

It means that since 2009, when the group first publicly reported the aggregate averages, emissions per container move have dropped over 37%, Clean Cargo says.

In April, the Shipping industry pledged to reduce its total annual GHG emissions at least 50% by 2050 compared to 2008, while at the same time pursuing efforts towards phasing them out entirely.

"The progress on climate and air quality we are seeing in container shipping - one of the highest emitting industries - is absolutely critical for achieving global environmental goals," said Nate Springer, Manager at BSR.

"We need more innovation in low-emission technology, as well as continued collaboration, to meet the ambitious goal of halving CO2 emissions from shipping by 2050, recently announced by the International Maritime Organization."