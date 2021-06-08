First of 40 Gas-Powered Inland Waterway Barges Launches in Serbia

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ships will carry mineral oils along the Rhine and around the ARA hub. Image Credit: Concordia Damen

The first in a series of 40 new LNG-fuelled inland waterway barges being built by Concordia Damen in Serbia has been launched.

The 40 barges, to be known as the Parsifal Tankers, will be chartered by Shell and operated by VT Group, Concordia Damen said in a statement on its website.

The ships will carry mineral oils along the Rhine and around the ARA hub.

"The Parsifal Tankers represent a new generation of eco-conscious vessels that will play a significant role in the maritime energy transition," Chris Kornet, CEO of Concordia Damen, said in the statement.

"We are looking forward to continuing to develop this project in the coming months."