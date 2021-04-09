IBIA Conference Takes on Bunker Industry's Recovery From COVID-19

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The conference will be held on Monday and Tuesday. Image Credit: IBIA

An event held by bunker industry body IBIA next week will set out to examine how the industry is faring as it seeks to move on from the COVID-19 crisis.

IBIA's Bunkering & Shipping in Transition Conference will be held online from 12-13 April, with tickets costing £50 for IBIA members and £99 for non-members.

A 'Coping With COVID-19' panel, moderated by Jack Jordan of Ship & Bunker, will examine how the aftermath of last year's crisis is still delaying a return to normal and changing business models. Svend Stenberg Mølholt of Monjasa, Nicos Rescos of Star Bulk Carriers, Cem Saral of Cockett Marine Oil and Sifis Vardinoyannis of SEKAVIN Bunkering Stations will address how their companies have been affected and whether some of the changes may be permanent.

