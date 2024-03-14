BUNKER MARKETS: G20-VLSFO Index Advances for First in Four Sessions

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Bunker prices have declined overall over the past week. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices advanced at most ports on Wednesday, with global average VLSFO prices climbing for the first in four sessions.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports rose by $1/mt to $657.50/mt on Wednesday, paring the previous session's $1.50/mt fall. The G20-HSFO Index rose by $0.50/mt to $512/mt, while the G20-MGO Index dropped by $1/mt to $874.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures jumped by $2.11/bl to $84.03/bl on Wednesday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports mostly followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices lost $5.50/mt to $633/mt, at Rotterdam they declined by $1/mt to $585.50/mt, at Fujairah they slipped by $1/mt to $638/mt, and at Houston they jumped by $1.50/mt to $638.50/mt.

On Thursday morning Brent futures were up by $0.60/bl from the previous session's close at $84.63/bl as of 9:54 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would equate to a $4.52/mt rise in bunker prices.