Engine Monitoring Software can Reduce Fuel Consumption

Tekomar Xpert can be accessed by PCs, tablets and mobiles. Image credit/ABB.

An upgraded software product which monitors engine performance has been released by Swiss company ABB Turbochanging.

ABB Ability Tekomar Xpert when used across a whole fleet can provide "accurate insight into engine performance from fleet to vessel level with all key indicators available at a glance", according to the company.

One advantage of the software, according to ABB executive Beat Güttinger, is that it "takes away the time-consuming analysis of engine performance allowing operators to focus on fixing problems to reduce fuel consumption and minimizes downtime and maintenance costs".

It can be used with any marine main and auxiliary engine and has no hardware to install as the application can be dropped into the shipping company's normal information technology system wher e it is accessible via PCs, tablets and mobiles, according to the company.