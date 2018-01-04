Crude Benchmarks Continue to Climb

Crude benchmarks climbed further on Thursday as cold temperatures continue to bear down on most of the US and crude inventories fell more than expected.

Distillates surprisingly rose but were shoved to the side as heating oil remains in demand with a winter storm gripping the Eastern US.

A geopolitical premium remains in place and protests continue in Iran.

Bunker prices were firm in the primary ports.

WTI FEB $62.01/BBL UP $0.38/BBL

Brent MAR $68.07/BBL UP $0.23/BBL