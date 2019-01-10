IBIA Opens 2019 Board Elections

Voting now open. Image Credit: Pixabay / Ship & Bunker

The International Bunker Industry Association has opened the voting for its 2019 Board Elections.

The slate of eight candidates features a number of new faces vying for the two open places on the IBIA board, including Mikkel Lindvig Kannegaard (Monjasa), Jaime Alberto Ocho Muños (CI International Fuels), Irene Notias (Prime's Bunkersplus Services), Alexander Prokopakis (Probunkers), Mikhail Shapiro (Glencore), and Adrian Tolson (20|20 Marine Energy).

Also in the running are former IBIA board member Eugenia Benavides (Terpel) and IBIA Asia Chairman Timothy Cosulich (Fratelli Cosulich).

IBIA members have been sent the voting package this week by Electoral Reform Services, who is administering the Board Elections 2019 on behalf of IBIA. Voting is only open to paid up members.

Members who have not received their voting package, or non-members wishing to join IBIA and participate in the election, should contact Tara Morjaria at: tara.morjaria@ibia.net

Voting closes at noon on Thursday 14 February 2019.

The Electoral Statements of the candidates in alphabetical order are as follows: