More LNG-Fuelled Tonnage Ordered, Delivered

LNG moving forward. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

The biggest nod to-date for the use of LNG bunkers is surely the 2017 announcement by CMA CGM is will power nine newbuild mega-box ships with the alternative fuel.

And while this year it does not look like there will be a repeat of such a groundbreaking order, 2018 will sign off with another month of steady steps forward for the gas bunkers market.

In terms of orders, Baltic ferry operator TT-Line says it has signed a deal with Chinese shipyard Jiangsu Jinling for a new-build dual-fuel LNG-powered vessel.

Delivery of the 230 metre long Ro-Pax is scheduled for 2022.

Carnival brand AIDA Cruises, meanwhile, last week officially added the AIDAnova into its fleet at an event held in Bremerhaven, Germany.

The cruise ship is notable as it is the first to burn LNG in both its auxiliary and main engines, making it the first capable of using LNG bunkers at berth and underway at sea.

Also making moves this month on LNG-powered tonnage is Finland-headquartered Containerships.

Delivery of its first LNG-powered container vessel, M/S Containerships Nord, was made last week at Wenchong Shipyard, China.