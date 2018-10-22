OilChart: We Did Not Sell Waste Oil as Bunkers

Oilchart says it will lend its full cooperation to the investigation. File Image / Pixabay

Belgian supplier OilChart International says reports at the weekend suggesting it sold waste oil as bunkers are not true.

The case relates to Curacao’s Asphalt Lake Recovery project, an effort to recycle the large body of heavy oil formed some 70 years ago when the country’s Isla refinery produced gasoline and aviation fuel for the Allied forces during World War II. The excess heavy oil resulting from the refining process was deposited in what is now known as the Asphalt Lake.

Belgian media outlet Gazet van Anterpen says that due to the cost of recycling the oil, not only diesel but other waste products have been blended with the asphalt before moving it into the bunker market in an effort to reduce processing costs.

Last week authorities were reported to have searched OilChart International’s headquarters on the suspicion it was involved in fraudulent activity related to the Asphalt Lake Recovery project.

The company CEO and another individual, understood to be a shareholder, were also reported to have been briefly arrested over the matter.

“ The sold bunker fuel therefore complies with all applicable standards Oilchart International

In a statement released to Ship & Bunker today, Oilchart confirmed it was part of the recycling project and had purchased some of the oil, but denied any wrongdoing.

"To the recycle petroleum product it added a portion of lighter certified oil fraction so as to bring the product into line with official standard no 6 Fuel Oil and render it fluid enough to be pumped aboard vessels for shipment,” the company said.

“Oilchart then shipped the petroleum in tankers to Europe, where it was either further processed to meet the ISO 8217 standard … or sold on to other European refineries subsequent to the certification of the relevant analysis reports.

"The sold bunker fuel therefore complies with all applicable standards, which is moreover ensured by means of thorough testing and verification."

The supplier said various Belgian authorities had confirmed that the oil it imported from Curacao is not a waste product.

Authorities were also reported to have raided properties in Curacao, including the home of Director of Asphalt Lake Recovery, Jason Debrot.

Local media there quoted Debrot as saying there was no doubt about the quality of the products of the Asphalt Lake Recovery project, and that “nothing leaves Curaçao without being checked by certified inspectors."

Oilchart operates in a number of countries including Belgium, the Netherlands, France, and the UK.

The supplier says it will lend its full cooperation to the investigation.