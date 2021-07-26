KPI OceanConnect Sets Up Alternative Fuels and Special Projects Division

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new division will help the firm's customers with their decarbonisation plans. File Image / Pixabay

Bunker trading company KPI OceanConnect is setting up a new division focused on alternative fuels and special projects.

Bill Wakeling has been appointed as manager of the new division, he said in an update to his LinkedIn account last week. Wakeling 'will lead on all matters relating to alternative fuels and decarbonisation', the company said in an emailed statement on Monday.

"By launching this future fuels division, we are enabling our clients to achieve net-zero emissions from their marine fuels," Wakeling said in the post.

"Myself and the entire team at KPI OceanConnect are committed to advancing decarbonisation in the maritime industry, and this new division is the next step in our journey to drive measurable environmental and sustainability change in the bunkering industry."

The company carried out its first carbon offset deal earlier this year, and is in the process of rolling out this service to more of its customers.

"This new function signifies our commitment to advancing decarbonisation in the maritime industry, and Bill Wakeling is the ideal person to head it up; there are few people with his track record, marine fuels expertise, and commercial awareness," Søren Høll, CEO of KPI OceanConnect, said in Monday's statement.

"Our clients have a growing and sustained need for innovative solutions that can enable them to fulfil their green objectives, and they’re going to be in very safe hands with Bill and his team."