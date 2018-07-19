Wärtsilä "Pleased" With Increased Demand for its Scrubbers

Wärtsilä President And CEO, Jaakko Eskola. Image Credit: Wärtsilä

Wärtsilä President And CEO, Jaakko Eskola, says his company has witnessed an increase in demand for its scrubber systems as part of a positive first half to the year - particularly for the firm's Marine Solutions.

"Although vessel contracting activity has been somewhat slower than anticipated, our extensive portfolio of solutions and a favourable contracting mix resulted in the Marine Solutions' order intake developing well," said Eskola, following the release of Wärtsilä's half year financial report January-June 2018.

"I am pleased to note the increased demand for exhaust gas cleaning solutions in both the newbuild and retrofit markets ahead of the global sulphur regulations, which enter into force in 2020."

Last week Wärtsilä revealed it had won a EUR 170 million ($200 million) scrubber deal with "a major European container shipping company" that media sources indicate to be MSC, and the company appears to be benefitting from an overall uptick in demand for the technology.