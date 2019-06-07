"K" Line Mulls Kite Sails for 50 Vessels

Kites for "K" Line. Image Credit: "K" Line

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. ("K" Line) Friday became the latest firm to announce a move to using a marine wind-power solution to help cut bunker consumption and its associated emissions.

There are now a number of different wind-power solutions available for commercial ships, and "K" Line says it has opted to fit a SeaWing kite sail from Airbus spin-off AirSeas to one of its large bulk carriers.

The shipowner has signed a 20-year installation and service agreement with AirSeas for the one ship, but will contemplate ordering units for up to 50 additional vessels.

The company says the system can reduce emissions, along with the associated bunker consumption, by more than 20%.

"Seawing represents a breakthrough for our industry and for the environment," says Mr Asano, SMEO of "K"LINE.

"Seawing reduces the environmental footprint of capsize vessel by 5,200 tons of CO2 per year depending on the vessel voyage route, that is contributing to achieving our goal to reduce CO2 emissions by half, targeting year 2050, in "K"LINE Environmental Vision 2050."

AirSeas CEO, Vincent Bernatets, says the deal will help kick-start its industrial scale up.

"Seawing's innovative technology will become a leading energy efficient solution for the shipping industry, thus contributing to cleaner sky and oceans," he added.