Crude Falls on Trade War Worry

Market anxiety over the potential trade war caused oil prices to fall today.

Crude stockpiles continued to rise for the second straight week, though lower than analysts' initial prediction.

Fears still remain that increased US output may thwart OPEC's push to rebalance oil markets.

Gary Cohn's resignation was a tough pill to swallow for investors and prompted a drop in the market.

As of late, oil has been moving in conjunction with the stock market.

WTI APR $61.15/BBL DOWN -$1.45/BBL

Brent MAY $64.34/BBL DOWN -$1.45/BBL