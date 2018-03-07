World News
Crude Falls on Trade War Worry
Wednesday March 7, 2018
Market anxiety over the potential trade war caused oil prices to fall today.
Crude stockpiles continued to rise for the second straight week, though lower than analysts' initial prediction.
Fears still remain that increased US output may thwart OPEC's push to rebalance oil markets.
Gary Cohn's resignation was a tough pill to swallow for investors and prompted a drop in the market.
As of late, oil has been moving in conjunction with the stock market.
WTI APR $61.15/BBL DOWN -$1.45/BBL
Brent MAY $64.34/BBL DOWN -$1.45/BBL
George Belekos, Marine Fuel and Lubricant Trader, KPI Bridge Oil