UECC Launches First Hybrid LNG- and Battery-Powered Car Carrier

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new ship is expected to be fully afloat by the end of this week. Image Credit: UECC

Shipping company UECC has launched its first hybrid car carrier capable of running on both battery power and LNG.

The company held a launching ceremony for the new ship, a pure car and truck carrier, on Monday, it said in a LinkedIn post.

The ship "is now being moved from shore to the floating dock that will be moved to the dredged area for docking out," the company said.

"The vessel will be fully afloat later this week."

UECC was an early adopter of LNG bunkering, and is now starting to branch out into other alternative marine energy sources.

In February the company announced it had completed a 12-month trial of biofuel in one of its ships, with a significant reduction in carbon intensity.