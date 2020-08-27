Carnival Corporation Makes Progress Towards IMO 2030 Carbon Target

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Carnival is on track to meet the IMO 2030 target. File Image / Pixabay

US-based cruise firm Carnival Corporation has made significant progress towards the shipping industry's IMO 2030 decarbonisation target, according to its latest sustainability report.

The company has reduced its greenhouse gas emissions measured in grams of carbon dioxide equivalent per available lower berth per kilometre (ALB-km) by 24.8% from 2008's levels, it said in its 2019 sustainability report, published Wednesday.

The International Maritime Organization's initial strategy on greenhouse gases envisages a cut of at least 40% on carbon emissions per transport work from 2008's levels by 2030.

Carnival's total bunker consumption was 3.312 million mt last year, up by 0.5% from 2018's level. But its consumption per ALB-km slipped by 2.5% to 78 g/ALB-km.

This year's figures for the company are likely to be highly anomalous because of the near total shutdown of the cruise industry over the summer. Total fuel consumption will be down dramatically, but consumption per kilometre travelled is likely to be much higher as much of the global cruise fleet is at anchor but still consuming small quantities of fuel to keep the ships' systems in good condition.