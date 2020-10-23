US Politicians Show Interest in Carbon Emissions Monitoring for Shipping

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Washington may be following Brussels's lead on carbon emissions regulation for shipping. File Image / Pixabay

Politicians in the US have made early steps this week towards setting up an emissions monitoring system for shipping that could function in a similar way to the European monitoring, reporting and verification (MRV) regulation.

The US House Natural Resources Committee introduced its Ocean Climate Based Solutions Act on Wednesday, including a proposal to require ships over 5,000 GT to measure and report carbon dioxide emissions in US waters.

Political support for the bill is unclear at the moment, and it would be unlikely to become law under the current administration. But the US taking on a similar model to the European MRV regulation would be a significant step towards global carbon emissions monitoring, and could presage further moves at the regional level to limit shipping's emissions if progress at the International Maritime Organization is slow.