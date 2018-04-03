New Offices and Staff Appointments as GP Global Expands European and Asia Pacific Bunkering Operations

Prerit Goel, Group Director at Gulf Petrochem Group. Image Credit: GP Global

GP Global, who until earlier this year were known as Gulf Petrochem Group, today announced the expansion of its European and Asia Pacific bunkering operations with a raft of new appointments and new office locations.

The move involves the appointment of five senior traders alongside the establishment of a new office in Hull, UK and a new branch office in Seoul, South Korea.

Steven Taylor, Lead – Physical Supply, West of Suez and Susan Needham, Trading Operator – Physical Supply West of Suez, both previously of OceanConnect Marine UK Ltd will lead the new GP Global office in Hull, UK.

At GP Global's London office, Chris Holroyd and Dave Matthews have joined as Bunker Traders, West of Suez and will be developing and growing GP Global's trading desk in the capital.

"Holroyd, previously of KPI Bridge Oil brings with him over 20 years' worth of experience in the industry. Matthews, previously of Ocean Connect Marine UK Ltd, has over nine years' worth of experience in the industry with particular skills in risk management and contract negotiations," said GP Global.

“ We expect 2018 to be another successful year at GP Global's bunkering division Chris Todd, Head of Bunkering, West of Suez at GP Global.

Both the Hull and London offices will report into Chris Todd, Head of Bunkering, West of Suez at GP Global.

Joining GP Global's Asia Pacific operations as a Senior Bunker Trader is Robin Park who will lead the Korean operations in the group's new office in Seoul, South Korea.

Prior to joining GP Global, Robin worked with Asia MBS and Cockett Marine Oil in South Korea as well as Glander International Bunkering in Singapore.

"We are delighted to have strengthened our UK bunker team with experienced, well respected and seasoned professionals within our industry. Our UK operations continue to go from strength to strength with the opening of our brand-new office in Hull, strategically located close to the P66 and Total refineries in Immingham, and the expansion of our London office. We expect 2018 to be another successful year at GP Global's bunkering division due to the team we now have in place West of the Suez," said Todd.

Prerit Goel, Group Director at GP Global, added, "Our bunkering division enjoyed a successful year in 2017, despite challenging market conditions, and that was down to the people we have in place across our trading desks around the world. With these latest appointments, we are confident that the new team structure both in the UK and Asia Pacific, will allow us to capitalise on further opportunities moving into 2018."