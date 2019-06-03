Construction of LNG Bunkering Vessel Underway

Keel-laying ceremony held at Damen Yichang Shipyard. Image Credit: DAMEN

The construction of a a 6,000m³ capacity LNG bunkering vessel for Eesti Gaas brand Elenger is officially underway following a keel-laying ceremony last week at Damen Yichang Shipyard in China.

Set for completion and sea trials in early 2020, the vessel will arrive in Estonia next summer and will start operations in the Baltic region later that fall.

Elenger says it currently uses road tankers to refuel Tallink’s LNG-powered Megastar ferry, which operates between Tallinn and Helsinki.

The new bunkering vessel will provide for a ship-to-ship distribution service for all kinds of LNG vessels in the Baltic region.