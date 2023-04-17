World News
Bunker Company Delta Corp's Merger With Coffee Holding Moves Closer to Fruition
The combined company will be publicly traded in the US. File Image / Pixabay
The planned merger between Delta Corp and Coffee Holding has moved a step closer to fruition with public listing documents filed in the US.
Delta Corp is the parent company of marine fuel supplier Delta Energy. Delta Corp announced last year that it would be merging with US-based Coffee Holding.
The merger is subject to shareholder approval and a listing on the Nasdaq in the US.
The firms have now announced the as-yet-unnamed combined company has submitted registration documents for the listing with the SEC in the US.
The vast majority of bunker suppliers are not listed companies, apart from World Fuel Services and Cockett Group. The listing will bring Delta new public scrutiny as well as regulatory costs.
