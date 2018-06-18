Shippers Should Motivate Operators to Reduce CO2 Emissions: ESC

ESC wants Shippers to motivate vessel operators to reduce their CO2 emissions. File Image / Pixabay

The European Shippers' Council (ESC) wants Shippers to motivate vessel operators to reduce their CO2 emissions.

The call comes as part of the Vessel Technology Assessment System (VTAS) project, a £1.8 million ($2.5 million) effort by the Energy Technologies Institute (ETI) to assist financiers in understanding and quantifying the benefits of investing in bunker saving technologies.

Launched in February, VTAS is now inviting shippers to have their views heard to improve fuel efficiency in maritime shipping.

"Reduced fuel consumption and emissions should see shippers benefiting from a reduction in shipping costs, improved supply chain carbon footprints, and a good reputation," says ESC.

IMO, through MEPC 72, recently pledged to reduce its total annual GHG emissions at least 50% by 2050 compared to 2008, while at the same time pursuing efforts towards phasing them out entirely.

"These ambitions will only be realised with more alignment and transparency throughout commercial shipping," says ESC.

"Shippers are key motivators of maritime shipping companies. Fuel reduction is a financial benefit to all but we must not forget the growing importance to our customers of demonstrating an environmental pedigree. The project team are looking for input and support from shippers; have your say, see the research and drive the future adoption of energy saving technologies."

Parties interested in participating can get in contact here: https://fuelefficientshipping.com/Main#contact