Argent Marine Develops Alternative Fuel-Ready LNG Bunker Barge Design

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ship delivers the fuel via filled ISO containers. Image Credit: Argent Marine

LNG shipping consultancy Argent Marine has designed a new LNG bunker barge capable of being converted to bunker alternative fuels at a future date.

The company's design is suitable suitable to be modified to bunker ammonia, methanol and liquefied hydrogen at both inland and ocean ports, it said in an emailed statement this week. The ship delivers the fuel via filled ISO containers.

"This ability to bunker LNG initially and be modified for other liquid fuels minimizes the risk of investment as marine fuel options evolve and change based on technical and economic developments," the company said in the statement.

"The innovative design also significantly reduces the capital and operating cost vs. current designs of LNG bunker vessels, minimizes regulatory timing and costs for establishing commercial bunkering operations to replace oil based bunkers and requires no in-port infrastructure investment, resulting in rapid start-up of bunkering operations and commercial delivery costs comparable to conventional marine bunkering operations."