Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2021 Week 32
Thursday August 12, 2021
As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been.
To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.
Demolition Sales August 5 – August 11, 2021
|Sale Date
|Sold Name
|Vessel Type
|Built Date
|Seller
|09-08-2021
|Albatross 07
|AHTS
|31-01-1985
|Albatross Marine
|09-08-2021
|Stolt Selje
|HANDY TANKER
|22-11-1993
|Stolt Tankers
|08-08-2021
|Celtic Ice
|REEFER
|19-04-1979
|Silver Sea Reefer Co
|08-08-2021
|Seafortune
|SMALL TANKER
|20-04-1995
|Zhong Fu International Industrial
|06-08-2021
|Baltic Energy
|LARGE LNG
|15-08-1983
|Bank of Communications Financial Leasing
|06-08-2021
|Dole California
|FEEDERMAX
|01-01-1988
|Dole Food
|06-08-2021
|Dole Ecuador
|FEEDERMAX
|10-02-1989
|Dole Food
|06-08-2021
|Nicobar
|FERRY
|03-06-1991
|India Government
|06-08-2021
|Palladiy
|SMALL TANKER
|30-03-1984
|Far Trans Co
|06-08-2021
|Parsa
|SMALL TANKER
|26-11-1991
|Beykim Petrolculuk
|06-08-2021
|Tag 7
|AHTS
|08-07-2010
|Tag Offshore Ltd
|05-08-2021
|Hong Yun 9
|SMALL TANKER
|13-09-1983
|Jia Hang Shipping