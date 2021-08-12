Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2021 Week 32

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday August 12, 2021

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  August 5 – August 11, 2021

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
09-08-2021     Albatross 07     AHTS     31-01-1985     Albatross Marine    
09-08-2021     Stolt Selje     HANDY TANKER     22-11-1993     Stolt Tankers    
08-08-2021     Celtic Ice     REEFER     19-04-1979     Silver Sea Reefer Co    
08-08-2021     Seafortune     SMALL TANKER     20-04-1995     Zhong Fu International Industrial    
06-08-2021     Baltic Energy     LARGE LNG     15-08-1983     Bank of Communications Financial Leasing    
06-08-2021     Dole California     FEEDERMAX     01-01-1988     Dole Food    
06-08-2021     Dole Ecuador     FEEDERMAX     10-02-1989     Dole Food    
06-08-2021     Nicobar     FERRY     03-06-1991     India Government    
06-08-2021     Palladiy     SMALL TANKER     30-03-1984     Far Trans Co    
06-08-2021     Parsa     SMALL TANKER     26-11-1991     Beykim Petrolculuk    
06-08-2021     Tag 7     AHTS     08-07-2010     Tag Offshore Ltd    
05-08-2021     Hong Yun 9     SMALL TANKER     13-09-1983     Jia Hang Shipping    

