BUNKER JOBS: Estonian Supplier Bunker Partner Seeks Commodity Trader in Tallinn

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Monday February 8, 2021

Estonian marine fuel supplier Bunker Partner is seeking to hire a commodity trader for its Tallinn office.

The new role will be focused on the company's hedging needs, the company said in a LinkedIn post.

The company is seeking candidates with fluent English and Russian and with experience of derivatives trading.

The LinkedIn post lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Monitoring of the oil market (price and stock trends)
  • Trading energy swap and futures contracts (OTC and exchange traded)
  • Reconciliation of paper and physical transactions, reporting to the stakeholders
  • Exploring new hedging instruments and strategies
  • Participating in the structuring of the physical trade transactions
  • Assisting and advising company management on all hedging and commodity trading related issues
  • Exploring new commodity brokers and platforms

To find out more and apply for the role, email HR@bunkerpartner.eu.

To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com