Shipping Firm TORM Buys Three Scrubber-Equipped Tankers

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is a leading carrier of refined oil products, with a fleet of about 80 ships. Image Credit: TORM

Shipping company TORM has bought three LR2 tankers equipped with scrubbers.

The firm has bought the Nissos Schinoussa, Nissos Heraclea and Nissos Therassia, all built in 2015, from Okeanis Eco Tankers for $120.8 million, it said in an emailed statement on Wednesday. The vessels are set to be delivered in the second and third quarters of this year.

TORM has been a firm supporter of scrubber technology, with 43 of its ships equipped with the emissions-cleaning systems by the end of the third quarter of 2020 and more being installed this year.

