Eco Marine Power Hybrid System Wins ClassNK Approval

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Several shipping firms are working with EMP towards sea trials of the system. Image Credit: Eco Marine Power

A hybrid marine energy system incorporating solar, wind and battery power designed by technology firm Eco Marine Power (EMP) has won the approval of classification society ClassNK.

ClassNK has awarded approval in principle to EMP's Aquarius Marine Renewable Energy with EnergySail system, the company said in a statement on its website last week.

The system "is an advanced integrated system of rigid sails, marine-grade solar panels, energy storage modules, charging system and marine computers that enables ships to tap into renewable energy by harnessing the power provided by the wind and sun," EMP said in the statement.

"The array of rigid sails are automatically positioned by a computer system to best suit the prevailing weather conditions and can be lowered and stored when not in use or during bad weather."

Several shipping firms are working with EMP towards sea trials of the system, the company said.