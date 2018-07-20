World's First Fully LNG-Bunker Powered Cruise Ship Set for December Maiden Voyage

Image Credit: Meyer Werft

The world's first cruise ship to be fully powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG) bunkers will make her maiden voyage in December 2018, says Carnival Corporation.

The AIDAnova will be the first of a total of seven LNG-powered vessels the cruise giant has slated for delivery through 2023.

Carnival made its first multi-billion dollar backing for LNG bunkers back in 2015, and placed the most recent order earlier this year.

MSC Cruises has since followed in Carnival's footsteps, ordering two LNG-powered newbuilds in 2017 and a further two last month.

With a total capacity of 6,600 guests, more than 5,000 lower berths, and exceeding 180,000 gross tonnes, the arrival of AIDAnova marks the beginning of a new chapter on how the industry its fuelling its mega-ships.

In the containership segment, CMA CGM last year chose LNG to power its 22,000 TEU capacity giants.