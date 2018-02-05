MAN Diesel & Turbo, Hyundai to Develop LPG Dual-Fuel Engine

Pictured at the MoU signing ceremony. Image Credit: MAN Diesel & Turbo

MAN Diesel & Turbo today announced they have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Hyundai Heavy Industries Engine & Machinery Division (HHI-EMD) regarding the development of a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) dual-fuel engine.

Upon completion, HHI-EMD will be able to deliver liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) –fuelled, two-stroke-propulsion engines.

"MAN Diesel & Turbo has previously experienced strong market interest in using LPG as a fuel aboard LPG carriers, but other shipping segments have also begun investigating this option, a general tendency that is growing," said Bjarne Foldager – Vice President Sales & Promotion, Two-Stroke Business at MAN Diesel & Turbo.

"LPG holds great potential as a fuel since it contains no sulphur, is widely available, and easy to bunker. It is therefore becoming an increasingly attractive alternative to other, low-sulphur fuel types. We have a long tradition of technical cooperation with our licensees and we are looking forward to working with Hyundai on this exciting project."

MAN Diesel & Turbo says it expects the ME-LGIP installation aboard a merchant ship to be extremely competitive price-wise, compared to other, dual-fuel-burning engine types.

The World LPG Association (WLPGA) recently released a new report dedicated to the use of LPG in the marine sector, saying the alternative fuel is as at least as attractive as current gas bunker frontrunner liquefied natural gas (LNG).