MAN to Work With DP World on Decarbonisation

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The two firms have worked together on projects in the past. Image Credit: MAN Energy Solutions

Engineering company MAN Energy Solutions has agreed to work together with logistics firm DP World on the decarbonisation of shipping.

The two companies have signed an agreement setting out a five-year cooperation plan in this area, MAN said in an emailed statement this week.

The two companies both have interests in green fuels infrastructure, retrofits, hybrid systems, research and development and training on battery-powered engines and analysis of shipping's environmental footprint, MAN said.

"We have worked closely with DP World on many projects over the years and are very happy to enter into this formal agreement," Wayne Jones, chief sales officer at MAN Energy Solutions, said in the statement.

"In the transition towards a carbon-neutral future, we aim to achieve sustainable value-creation by addressing the challenges inherent to the marine, energy and industrial sectors.

"Ultimately, we intend to develop pioneering solutions to the issues posed by decarbonisation and will work with selected partners to achieve this."