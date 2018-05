Japan: Bonded Fuel Sales up in March

Tokyo, Japan (file image/pixabay)

Bonded bunker fuel sales from Japan were up in March compared to 12 months' ago, according to government figures.

March saw 2.64 million barrels of bonded bunker fuel sold representing a 10% rise over the period.

The March figure was also up on February's bonded bunker fuel sales.

Bonded bunker fuel is import tax exempt when sold to ocean-going ships.