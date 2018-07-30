Port of Rotterdam Seeks $33 million Over Bunker Spill from "Unseaworthy" Tanker

Bow Jubail Saturday spilled 217 mt of HFO bunkers. Image Credit: Odfjell

Port of Rotterdam has launched legal proceedings to recover €28,750,000 ($33.7 million) in cleanup costs and potential claims from companies within its port area following a June bunker spill from Odfjell tanker Bow Jubail.

The legal proceedings came to light after a complaint was filed last week in the U.S. District Court for Eastern District of Louisiana, with the port seeking the detention of National Chemical Carriers (NCC)'s M/T Bow Riyad as part of efforts to recover the monies.

Saudi-Arabia's NCC is Odfjell chemical tanker partner, and the complaint stated that at all material times of the incident NCC was and is the owner and/or operator of the Bow Jubail.

As previous reported, the June 23 incident occurred at Botlek terminal, after the 37,499 dwt chemical tanker made contact with the jetty and ruptured its hull.

In court documents seen by Ship & Bunker, Port of Rotterdam alleges that the spill was entirely the fault of Bow Jubail and her crew, owners, and/or manager, and that the vessel was unseaworthy; was manned by persons who were careless, incompetent and inattentive to their duties; failed to maintain a proper watch; and failed to use due care under the circumstances.

Commenting at the time of the spill, Odfjell said it "regrets the unfortunate incident and takes this matter very seriously."