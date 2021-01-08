Mercuria Seeks to Boost Energy Transition Strategy With Alternative Fuels Acquisition

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Mercuria is paying $169 million for its acquisition. File Image / Pixabay

Global commodity trader Mercuria is planning to boost its role in the energy transition with an acquisition in the renewable fuels space.

Mercuria has agreed to buy a 61% stake in US alternative fuels supplier Beyond6 for about $169 million, the company said in a statement on its website last week.

"Mercuria is excited to continue to execute on its corporate strategy of increased investment in the energy transition to clean, renewable energy sources," the company said in the statement.

Mercuria aims for 50% of its investments to be in renewable energy over the next five years.

The company is also the owner of marine fuel supplier Minerva Bunkering.