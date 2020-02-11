Greenergy Charters Two Barges in UK and Irish Waters

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The barges will operate in the English Channel and the Irish Sea. Image Credit: File Image / Pixabay

UK-based fuel supplier Greenergy has expanded its physical supply operations by taking on two barges, the company said Monday.

The company has chartered the Bergen Troll and the Northern Skaggerrak to operate in the Irish Sea and the English Channel, it said in an emailed statement.

The barges can handle a range of marine fuels including marine gasoil, high sulfur fuel oil and very low sulfur fuel oil.

"With two bunkering vessels at our disposal, we will have greater control of our supply chain, supporting the personalised service our customers have come to expect from us," Varun Chhabria, head of marine fuels at Greenergy, said in the statement.

Greenergy entered the marine fuel market in 2018.