Oil Prices Retreat by 1%

by Tim Bonett, KPI Bridge Oil
Wednesday March 28, 2018

Crude supplies rose more than expected sending oil prices retreating by 1%.

This was the fourth week out of the past five that a build was reported.

Production continued to rise but so did imports negating any chance of a draw.

Geopolitical concerns took a backseat to the inventory report and a strong dollar further pressured crude prices.

Bunker prices were softening in the primary ports.

WTI MAY $64.38/BBL DOWN -$0.87/BBL
Brent MAY $69.53/BBL DOWN -$0.58/BBL

