BUNKER JOBS: Peninsula Seeks Graduate Bunker Traders in Gibraltar and Houston

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new hires will join Peninsula in Gibraltar or Houston. Image Credit: Peninsula

Global marine fuel supplier Peninsula is seeking to hire graduate bunker traders for its Gibraltar and Houston offices.

The company announced details of the candidates it was looking for as part of its two-year graduate programme in a job posting on its website earlier this month.

The posting lists the following main responsibilities for the graduate bunker trader role:

Pro-actively market to a portfolio of new & existing customers, establish and build relationships with a view to increasing enquiries and selling the products and services of Peninsula

Openly communicate with other traders to maximise the efficient flow of market and customer intelligence throughout the company and fully support international colleagues in actively and diligently working inbound enquiries from other regional offices around the Peninsula Group

Understand, analyse and interpret market conditions, identify counterparty needs, provide product and price information, negotiate deals and prepare and process orders, handle administration and general customer queries relating to the sales process

Proactively control credit risk ensuring that late payments are chased; costs of claims are minimised; and counterparty financial strength is regularly and carefully considered in conjunction with the Credit Team

Develop and expand the Company's business portfolio by leveraging the Group's global network and ensuring that all sales opportunities are identified and maximised

