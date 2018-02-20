Goltens Partners with Yara for Scrubber Engineering and Installation

Goltens and Yara have partnered for the engineering and installation of Yara's SOx Scrubber System. File Image / Pixabay

Goltens and Yara Marine (Yara) have partnered for the engineering and installation of Yara's SOx Scrubber System from 2018, MarineLink reports.

"Yara Marine is a leader in exhaust gas cleaning systems," said Roy Strand, Goltens' COO, adding: "the addition of their well proven SOx Scrubber System to our Green Technologies sales and service offerings is a real win for Goltens, and an added advantage for our customers."

The new partnership is noted to come ahead of the 0.50 percent sulfur cap on bunkers, which is set to be implemented in 2020.

"The regulatory emissions deadline is no longer in doubt. It is happening," said Strand.

“ Goltens provides... environmental retrofit expertise and maritime relationships

"When emissions regulations are applied globally, the investment in exhaust cleaning will make more sense to many operators. There will be more customers who choose to invest in scrubber technologies due to the clear payback."

Yara's SOx scrubbers are said to add a new dimension to the Goltens Green Technologies portfolio, while Goltens provides the partnership with environmental retrofit expertise and maritime relationships.

In October, Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) said it had completed the installation of Yara scrubber systems on two more of its vessels, Norwegian Sun and Norwegian Jade.