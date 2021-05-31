BUNKER JOBS: Bunker Holding Seeks Financial Planner and Analyst

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Bunker Holding is one of the largest players in the global marine fuels industry. Image Credit: Bunker Holding

Marine fuels conglomerate Bunker Holding is seeking to hire a financial planner and analyst.

The company is looking for candidates with two to five years of experience in analytical positions within finance, business controlling or equivalent areas.

The role will involve "cross company projects, analysis and presentations," the company said in a job advertisement on its website.

"In addition, you will develop and maintain the Business Intelligence setup across Bunker Holding ensuring a joint prioritisation and direction across IT, Finance, Commercial and Operations."

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Govern our current BI setup and support our strategic journey towards a next-level platform in close collaboration with Group IT and other finance departments

Performance analysis and data presentation to support decision processes

Act as a trusted advisor to management and internal stakeholders across the business

Ensuring timely reporting, analysis and BI setup

Creating, updating and maintaining financial models and detailed forecast of the company's future performance

Financial and commercial analysis and follow up across the organisation

Deliver and coordinate optimisations for better efficiency or profitability

For more information, click here.