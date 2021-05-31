World News
BUNKER JOBS: Bunker Holding Seeks Financial Planner and Analyst
Bunker Holding is one of the largest players in the global marine fuels industry. Image Credit: Bunker Holding
Marine fuels conglomerate Bunker Holding is seeking to hire a financial planner and analyst.
The company is looking for candidates with two to five years of experience in analytical positions within finance, business controlling or equivalent areas.
The role will involve "cross company projects, analysis and presentations," the company said in a job advertisement on its website.
"In addition, you will develop and maintain the Business Intelligence setup across Bunker Holding ensuring a joint prioritisation and direction across IT, Finance, Commercial and Operations."
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Govern our current BI setup and support our strategic journey towards a next-level platform in close collaboration with Group IT and other finance departments
- Performance analysis and data presentation to support decision processes
- Act as a trusted advisor to management and internal stakeholders across the business
- Ensuring timely reporting, analysis and BI setup
- Creating, updating and maintaining financial models and detailed forecast of the company's future performance
- Financial and commercial analysis and follow up across the organisation
- Deliver and coordinate optimisations for better efficiency or profitability
For more information, click here.