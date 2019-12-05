3 Companies Sell 20% of the World's Bunkers

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The "Top 10 Bunker Suppliers for 2020" report. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

The world's top three bunker suppliers are responsible for 20% of global bunker sales, while the Top 10 bunker suppliers are responsible for over one third of global sales volume, according to a new industry report.

The "Top 10 Bunker Suppliers for 2020" report shows the combined annual bunker sales volume of Bunker Holding, World Fuel Services, and Peninsula Petroleum totals 61 million metric tonnes.

Combined annual sales for the Top 10 suppliers, which includes Minerva Bunkering, Cockett Marine Oil and Fratelli Cosulich among others, totals 103.3 million mt.

Global volumes are currently estimated at 300 million metric tonnes.

The report, jointly produced by Ship & Bunker and SeaCred, uses several criteria to select the Top 10 players with annual volume sold being a key factor.

For more information on The Top 10 Bunker Suppliers for 2020 please visit: https://shipandbunker.com/bi/top10