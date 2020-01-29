Scrubber Retrofits Set to Increase in Extended Lunar New Year: Alphaliner

by Ship & Bunker News Team

More container ships are expected to be taken off the market this week. Image Credit: File Image / Pixabay

The container market expects to see an increase in the number of vessels taken off the market for scrubber retrofits this week as the Chinese government extends its Lunar New Year holiday to 2 February, according to shipping intelligence service Alphaliner.

The number of container ships left idle for scrubber retrofits stood at 84 vessels on 20 January, down from 104 two weeks earlier, but that number is now set to rise, Alphaliner said in its latest weekly report Thursday.

"The weak holiday demand has also seen several ships of 10,000-20,000 teu that have completed scrubber retrofits remaining idle as they wait for an open slot before they can be phased in," Alphaliner said.