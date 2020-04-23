Integr8 to Host Webinar on Tanker Market Boost

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Companies are starting to hold more online events this year as several conferences have been postponed or cancelled. File Image / Pixabay

Trading company Integr8 Fuels is set to host a webinar next month on this year's volatility in the tanker markets during the COVID-19 pandemic, the company said Thursday.

The event, being held online at 10 AM London time on May 13, will be titled 'The tanker market: 2020 not what you expected, what's next?" the company said on its LinkedIn account.

"2020 was meant to be all about the IMO regulation, until COVID-19 dominated the conversation," the company said.

"Tankes are now on a new path with greater uncertainty to navigate.

"This will present opportunities to create value."

The webinar will be presented by Paul Marsh, the research director at Integr8's parent company, Navig8, the company said.