IMO Warns of 'Devastating Consequences' of Beirut Port Explosion

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The IMO says it will help Lebanon in any way it can. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

The International Maritime Organization (IMO) has issued a statement expressing sympathy with Lebanon after the large explosion in Beirut's port area on Tuesday.

The explosion destroyed most of Beirut's port facilities as well as causing widespread destruction around the city and killing at least 100 people. The cause appears to be the unsafe storage of several thousand tonnes of ammonium nitrate at a warehouse at the port.

"The port provides a vital artery bringing food, medicines and supplies to the country, and its destruction will have devastating consequences," Kitack Lim, Secretary General of the IMO, said in an emailed statement Wednesday.

"The United Nations is assisting the immediate response to the incident.

"The International Maritime Organization stands ready to assist in any way we can."