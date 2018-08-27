Barriers to Switching to New Bunker Fuels are Falling Down: Wärtsilä

LNG fuelled tank design equipped with GTT’s membrane containment system. Photo credit: GTT/ Roland Mouron

The "wind of change" is blowing for alternative marine fuels, according to Wärtsilä, who Friday said it would collaborate with marine engine manufacturer WinGD and liquified natural gas (LNG) tank specialists GTT in making the use of LNG bunkers "a truly viable option for ship owners and operators."

Despite lingering question marks over their performance on GHGs and overall suitability as a solution for IMO 2050 goals, gas bunkers have otherwise been enjoying a banner year thanks in part to the upcoming "IMO 2020" global 0.50% sulfur cap on marine fuel that comes into force from January 1, 2020.

The trio pointed to CMA CGM's order last year for nine LNG-powered mega-containerships as a highlight marking 2017 as "a year of notable advance" in the acceptance of LNG as a marine fuel.

"There is a wind of change blowing throughout the global marine industry. The conservative barriers that once resisted switching to a 'new' fuel are falling down, and LNG is now being accepted as a fuel for all types of ships. Through collaboration with other industry leaders, we aim to speed this process," says Timo Koponen, Vice President, Processing Solutions, Wärtsilä.

The comments join a long list of recent bullish sentiment for LNG bunkers, a case in point being Peter Livanos, chairman of GasLog, saying earlier this year that it was "inevitable that LNG becomes the primary source of fuel for marine transportation."