EMSA Releases Guidance Document for LNG Bunkering

EMSA has released new guidance on LNG bunkering. File Image / Pixabay

The European Maritime Safety Agency (EMSA) has released new guidance on liquefied natural gas (LNG) bunkering.

EMSA says the document is intended to "support port authorities and administrations backing the use of LNG as a ship fuel, as part of a joint effort to increase safety and sustainability."

The guidance pulled together in cooperation with the European Commission's DG MOVE, member states, and industry under the European Sustainable Shipping Forum.

The full document is available for download here.